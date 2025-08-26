NASCAR playoff grid set after Blaney’s wild win and Formula 1 returns from summer break

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Cook Out Southern 500 Playoffs – Round of 16 Site: Darlington, South Carolina. Track:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cook Out Southern 500

Playoffs – Round of 16

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 367 laps, 501.32 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 10:10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (USA).

Last year: The first race of Round of 16 saw Joey Logano claim the win after a push from teammate Ryan Blaney in overtime.

Last race: Ryan Blaney secured the win while preventing any long-shot hopefuls from entering the playoffs in a dramatic four-wide finish at Daytona.

Next race: September 7, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Office Automation 147

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 147.75 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: While Justin Allgaier led most of the race, Shane van Gisbergen was able to claim the lead late, earning him his first ever Xfinity series win.

Last race: Connor Zilisch’s backup driver Parker Kligerman earned the victory in a chaotic finish under caution at Daytona.

Next race: September 6, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Sober or Slammer 200

Playoffs – Round of 10

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200.8 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., qualifying, 4:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, noon (FS1).

Last year: Layne Riggs secured his first ever career win after taking the lead from Ty Majeski with 53 laps to go in the opening race of Round of 10.

Last race: Corey Heim captured a record-breaking seventh series win at Richmond while finishing up the regular season on top of the standings.

Next race: September 11, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Heineken Dutch Grand Prix

Site: Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Track: Circuit Zandvoort.

Race distance: 72 laps, 190.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:25 a.m., practice, 9:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:25 a.m., qualifying, 8:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Lando Norris claimed a dominant victory while earning an extra point for setting the fastest lap of the race in his second career win.

Last race: Norris held off a late surge from Oscar Piastri in Budapest, narrowly beating his teammate and further solidifying his place atop the standings.

Next race: September 7, Monza, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 225 laps, 299.25 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., high-line & final practice, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Colton Herta’s second win of the season and first ever oval race victory was eclipsed by Alex Palou’s championship victory which was determined before the race had begun.

Last race: Christian Rasmussen locked in his first series win after a surprising victory over series champion Alex Palou in Milwaukee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals

Site: Indianapolis.

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3:15 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:45 p.m.; Monday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Race distance: 1/4 miles.

Next race: September 14, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix

L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Mryl and Roy’s Paving

Next race: September 5 – 6.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

