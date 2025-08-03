NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Results

Sunday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa. Lap length: 0.88 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 350…

Sunday

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa.

Lap length: 0.88 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 350 laps, 48 points.

2. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 350, 41.

3. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 350, 55.

4. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 350, 49.

5. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, 350, 34.

6. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 350, 31.

7. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 350, 34.

8. (7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 350, 33.

9. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 350, 28.

10. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 350, 28.

11. (28) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 350, 26.

12. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 350, 42.

13. (12) Josh Berry, Ford, 350, 29.

14. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 350, 26.

15. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 350, 22.

16. (25) Erik Jones, Toyota, 350, 24.

17. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 350, 20.

18. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 350, 21.

19. (22) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 350, 18.

20. (37) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 350, 23.

21. (20) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 350, 23.

22. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 350, 15.

23. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 350, 15.

24. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 350, 13.

25. (26) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 350, 12.

26. (19) Cole Custer, Ford, 350, 11.

27. (13) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 350, 10.

28. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 350, 14.

29. (31) Noah Gragson, Ford, 350, 8.

30. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 350, 7.

31. (21) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 349, 6.

32. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 349, 5.

33. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 347, 4.

34. (34) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 347, 3.

35. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 346, 2.

36. (23) Zane Smith, Ford, 344, 1.

37. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 340, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.905 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.192 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 72 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; W.Byron 1-67; B.Keselowski 68-73; C.Briscoe 74-154; B.Keselowski 155-172; R.Blaney 173-187; B.Keselowski 188-231; R.Blaney 232-245; A.Cindric 246-265; C.Elliott 266-276; W.Byron 277-350

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 2 times for 141 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 81 laps; B.Keselowski, 3 times for 68 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 29 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 20 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 11 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; W.Byron, 2; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; B.Wallace, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 770; 2. C.Elliott, 752; 3. K.Larson, 725; 4. D.Hamlin, 719; 5. C.Bell, 684; 6. T.Reddick, 673; 7. R.Blaney, 665; 8. C.Briscoe, 640; 9. A.Bowman, 614; 10. B.Wallace, 581; 11. C.Buescher, 574; 12. J.Logano, 560; 13. R.Preece, 551; 14. R.Chastain, 544; 15. K.Busch, 501; 16. T.Gibbs, 487.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

