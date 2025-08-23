NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Ryan Blaney,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160 laps, 52 points.

2. (12) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 160, 35.

3. (37) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 160, 40.

4. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 160, 33.

5. (26) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160, 32.

6. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160, 42.

7. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 160, 30.

8. (18) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 160, 31.

9. (11) Josh Berry, Ford, 160, 28.

10. (30) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160, 27.

11. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 160, 30.

12. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 160, 32.

13. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 160, 34.

14. (31) Ryan Preece, Ford, 160, 29.

15. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160, 41.

16. (17) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 160, 21.

17. (34) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 160, 26.

18. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160, 19.

19. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160, 25.

20. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 160, 17.

21. (27) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 160, 16.

22. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 15.

23. (9) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 160, 21.

24. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 13.

25. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 12.

26. (21) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 159, 11.

27. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 159, 23.

28. (40) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 157, 0.

29. (39) Casey Mears, Ford, 156, 8.

30. (36) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 155, 7.

31. (13) Zane Smith, Ford, 154, 6.

32. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 5.

33. (14) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 95, 4.

34. (16) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 81, 3.

35. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 28, 2.

36. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 27, 1.

37. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 27, 1.

38. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 27, 1.

39. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 27, 1.

40. (33) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 27, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

