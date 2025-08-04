Napheesa Collier out for a few weeks with sprained right ankle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for a few weeks after spraining her right ankle against the Las…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for a few weeks after spraining her right ankle against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, the team announced Monday.

Collier will be reevaluated in the coming weeks.

The MVP frontrunner appeared to step on teammate Alanna Smith’s left foot and immediately went down near Las Vegas’ bench with the Lynx holding a 92-49 lead late in the third quarter.

She attempted to stand but sat back down on the court, writhing in pain, and was immediately surrounded by Aces starters A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith and Kierstan Bell, who all held towels to shield her from exposure.

Collier’s teammates, coaches and trainers eventually made their way to the opposite end of the court to tend to the 2025 All-Star MVP.

The Lynx (24-5) have three games this week, including a WNBA Finals rematch in New York on Sunday against the Liberty. New York has its own injury issues with Breanna Stewart out for a few weeks with a bone bruise in her right knee. Minnesota has a 5 1/2 game lead on New York in the standings.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.