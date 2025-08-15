Montoya in charge of Pumas in opening Rugby Championship test against New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hooker Julian Montoya will captain Argentina in his 109th test on Saturday when the Pumas…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hooker Julian Montoya will captain Argentina in his 109th test on Saturday when the Pumas play New Zealand in the home side’s first test in Cordoba in 11 years.

In the teams’ Rugby Championship opener, fulback Juan Cruz Mallia and veteran backrower Pablo Matera have been named as vice-captains.

Pedro Delgado has retained his place at prop for his fifth test and Gonzalo Garcia will start at scrumhalf, combining with Tomas Albornoz who will start again at flyhalf. Rodrigo Isgro has been named to start on the right wing.

Barrett back for the All Blacks

Lock Scott Barrett will return from injury to captain the All Blacks. Barrett was injured in the first test of New Zealand’s series against France last month and missed the second and third tests as New Zealand completed a 3-0 series sweep.

He returns to reclaim the captaincy from Ardie Savea in Saturday’s test, among an experienced lineup named by head coach Scott Robertson.

Savea will play his 98th test in the No. 8 jersey, combining in the backrow with Du’Plessis Kirifi on the openside flank and Tupou Vaa’i, who returns from injury on the blindside. Vaa’i displaces Samipeni Finau, who moves to the bench.

Beauden Barrett returns from a hand injury at flyhalf and will combine with scrumhalf Cortez Ratima, who is promoted to the starting 15 in the absence of Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham, who are both injured.

Experience on bench

Finlay Christie has been named as the scrumhalf replacement and will start on the bench along with Damian McKenzie. Christie, center Anton Lienert-Brown and McKenzie bring a combined 172 test caps to a strong bench.

Robertson has retained the midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor, naming Rieko Ioane on the left wing.

Prop Tamaiti Williams and backrower Wallace Sititi are still on the injured list.

“We’ve had a great week of training in Buenos Aires and the group is ready to go out and perform,” Robertson said. “Scott (Barrett) and our leaders have led from the front and there’s a lot of focus and motivation in the group for the start of the campaign.

“We know the Pumas’ identity is a fast and physical game and we’ve selected a team that will embrace the occasion,” he added. “It’s been 30 years since the All Blacks played in Córdoba and we are looking forward to the passion and energy of the home crowd.”

Wary of Pumas

The All Blacks lost at home to Argentina in last year’s Rugby Championship, putting them on guard ahead of Saturday’s match.

