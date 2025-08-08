Monaco signs veteran goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky from Bayer Leverkusen

MONACO (AP) — Monaco signed veteran goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky from Bayer Leverkusen on a two-year contract Friday. Monaco said the…

MONACO (AP) — Monaco signed veteran goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky from Bayer Leverkusen on a two-year contract Friday.

Monaco said the deal includes the option for an extra year. The transfer fee was not disclosed but French sports daily L’Equipe said Monaco paid 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) with a further 1 million in eventual bonuses.

The 35-year-old Finn, who was born in Slovakia, has vast experience after playing 10 years in the German Bundesliga, first for Eintracht Frankfurt and then Leverkusen.

He won the league and German Cup double with Leverkusen two seasons ago. As well as setting the record for most Bundesliga appearances by a foreign goalkeeper, he has played 101 times for Finland.

Monaco was hampered last season by the inconsistency of its goalkeeping, with neither Radosław Majecki nor Philipp Köhn able to hold down the No. 1 spot.

Monaco opens its Ligue 1 campaign at home to Le Havre on Aug. 16.

