Monaco and Lyon open their Ligue 1 campaigns with wins but Nice loses

PARIS (AP) — Monaco opened its Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-1 home win against Le Havre and Lyon began with a 1-0 victory at Lens on Saturday.

An own goal from defender Gautier Lloris — the younger brother of former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris — gave Monaco the lead late in the first half. England defender Eric Dier made it 2-0 in the 61st minute. Le Havre’s Rassoul Ndiaye pulled one back shortly after.

Midfielder Maghnes Akliouche added Monaco’s third in the 74th after being set up by captain Denis Zakaria.

Having overturned relegation on appeal, Lyon has at least started the new season with a solid performance.

Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze gave Lyon the lead just before halftime when he turned in a cross from Malick Fofana to the front post.

Lens improved when new signing Florian Thauvin went on but could not find an equalizer.

Nice lost at home to Toulouse 1-0 after former France defender Djibril Sidibé scored in the last minute.

It was the third straight game without scoring for Nice, after it lost both legs 2-0 to Benfica recently in Champions League qualifying.

On Sunday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is at Nantes.

Marseille lost at Rennes 1-0 on Friday, with United States winger Tim Weah making his Marseille debut as a second half substitute after joining from Juventus.

Weah previously played in Ligue 1 for PSG and then Lille, where he helped the northern club win the French title against the odds in 2021.

