Miyu Yamashita wins Women’s British Open, in photos

PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — Miyu Yamashita of Japan captured her first major title Sunday when she withstood a charge by Charley Hull by not making a bogey until the outcome of the Women’s British Open was no longer in doubt. She closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory.

This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors shows photo highlights from the Women’s Golf British Open being played at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

