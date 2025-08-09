Miranchuk goal in the 87th minute pulls Atlanta United into draw with CF Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Aleksey Miranchuk late goal helped Atlanta United forge a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal on Saturday. A…

MONTREAL (AP) — Aleksey Miranchuk late goal helped Atlanta United forge a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal on Saturday.

A corner from Saba Lobjanidze caused chaos in the Montreal penalty area and led to Miranchuk nodding the ball home from just a few inches out at the 87th minute.

Atlanta (4-11-10) nearly pulled out the win at the 90th minute, but Miguel Almiron’s curling shot hit the crossbar.

Dante Sealy opened the scoring in the 40th minute for Montreal (4-15-7), which is still searching for its second home win in MLS play this season.

After finding space behind the Atlanta (4-11-10) defense, Caden Clark found himself in a two-on-one situation and slid the ball across to Sealy for the score.

Newly arrived Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier had his hands full early, making a series of key saves amid the Atlanta pressure. After intermission, the two swapped possession and half-chances.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.