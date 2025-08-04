Minnesota visits Seattle, seeks 25th victory this season

Minnesota Lynx (24-5, 16-2 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-13, 9-7 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (24-5, 16-2 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-13, 9-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will look for its 25th win of the season when the Lynx visit the Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 9-7 in conference play. Seattle is 7-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lynx are 16-2 against conference opponents. Minnesota currently has the WNBA’s highest scoring offense with 87.2 points while shooting 47.0%.

Seattle makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Minnesota averages 8.6 more points per game (87.2) than Seattle gives up to opponents (78.6).

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Storm defeated the Lynx 94-84 in their last matchup on June 12. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 21 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 12.5 points and five assists over the past 10 games.

Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 91.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.