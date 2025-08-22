Minnesota visits Indiana following Mitchell’s 38-point game

Minnesota Lynx (28-7, 17-2 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-16, 11-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (28-7, 17-2 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-16, 11-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Minnesota Lynx after Kelsey Mitchell scored 38 points in the Indiana Fever’s 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever are 10-8 in home games. Indiana averages 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Lynx are 11-6 on the road. Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds per game. Jessica Shepard paces the Lynx with 7.3.

Indiana makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 74-59 in the last matchup on July 2. Natasha Howard led the Fever with 16 points, and Alanna Smith led the Lynx with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 14.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 87.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 89.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

