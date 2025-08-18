Minnesota takes on New York, looks for 5th straight road win

Minnesota Lynx (28-5, 17-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (21-13, 11-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (28-5, 17-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (21-13, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -1; over/under is 167

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Lynx take on New York Liberty.

The Liberty have gone 13-4 at home. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 10.8.

The Lynx are 11-4 on the road. Minnesota leads the Western Conference scoring 86.9 points per game while shooting 47.0%.

New York scores 86.5 points, 10.7 more per game than the 75.8 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota scores 5.3 more points per game (86.9) than New York gives up (81.6).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 16 the Lynx won 86-80 led by 26 points from Courtney Williams, while Jonquel Jones scored 17 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 91.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

