Minnesota hosts Seattle following Collier’s 32-point showing

Seattle Storm (20-19, 10-11 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-7, 17-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (20-19, 10-11 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-7, 17-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx plays the Seattle Storm after Napheesa Collier scored 32 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 97-84 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 17-2. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Collier averaging 12.0.

The Storm are 10-11 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks third in the WNBA scoring 39.7 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.3.

Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Seattle allows. Seattle has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 6 the Lynx won 91-87 led by 20 points from Courtney Williams, while Ogwumike scored 23 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 17.1 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 18.3 points and seven rebounds for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 84.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.