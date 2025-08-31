Minnesota hosts Dallas after Siegrist’s 23-point showing

Dallas Wings (9-31, 3-17 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (31-8, 17-3 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (9-31, 3-17 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (31-8, 17-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Minnesota Lynx after Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points in the Wings’ 100-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx are 17-3 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA with 34.2 rebounds led by Jessica Shepard averaging 7.1.

The Wings have gone 3-17 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Minnesota is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lynx defeated the Wings 81-65 in their last matchup on June 8. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 28 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Siegrist is averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 81.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.9 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Wings: JJ Quinerly: out for season (acl), Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

