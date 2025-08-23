Minnesota aims for 30th win of season in matchup against Indiana

Indiana Fever (19-17, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (29-7, 17-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (19-17, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (29-7, 17-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will aim for its 30th win this season when the Lynx play the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are 17-1 on their home court. Minnesota ranks third in the WNBA averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from downtown. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Fever are 9-8 on the road. Indiana averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 10- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Minnesota averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 22 the Lynx won 95-90 led by 29 points from McBride, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Howard is averaging 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 86.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.