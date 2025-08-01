Mike Yastrzemski homers in his first at bat with Royals after they acquired him at trade deadline

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski made quite the early impression on his new teammates by homering in his first plate…

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski made quite the early impression on his new teammates by homering in his first plate appearance with the Kansas City Royals on Friday, a day after they acquired him from the San Francisco Giants.

Yastrzemski hit a 370-foot blast over the wall in right-center field while facing Kevin Gausman in the second inning of the Royals’ game against the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. His two-run shot gave the Royals a 2-1 lead.

He would fly out the other two times he batted in the Royals’ 9-3 victory.

The Royals gave up minor league pitcher Yunior Marte in the trade that brought Yastrzemski to Kansas City. Yastrzemski, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, was batting .231 with a .330 on-base percentage, .355 slugging percentage, eight homers, 28 RBIs and six steals in 96 games with the Giants.

The 34-year-old Yastrzemski had spent his entire major league career with San Francisco. The Giants acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles in March 2019, and he made his major league debut later that year.

