Michael McGreevy pitches 6 scoreless innings to help Cardinals blank Cubs 5-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael McGreevy tossed six scoreless innings, Jordan Walker homered and drove in a pair of runs…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael McGreevy tossed six scoreless innings, Jordan Walker homered and drove in a pair of runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-0 Friday night.

McGreevy (4-2) allowed six hits and a walk, and Matt Svanson, JoJo Romero and Riley O’Brien pitched the final three shutout innings in relief.

Matthew Boyd (11-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out three in five innings for the Cubs, who have lost four of their last six games.

Walker hit his fourth home run of the season off Ryan Brasier in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 4-0. It was Walker’s first homer since May 17 at Kansas City.

Iván Herrera hit a sacrifice fly, and Willson Contreras added an RBI single in the fifth inning to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Alec Burleson singled, Masyn Winn followed with a double and Walker hit an RBI single that just eluded Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Former All-Star catcher Yadier Molina was in uniform and in the Cardinals’ dugout as a temporary coach.

Key moment

Thomas Saggese was ruled safe at first base on a ground ball to Boyd to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second inning after Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol challenged the original force out at first. Boyd then struck out Pedro Pagés and induced a weak comebacker from Garrett Hampson for an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

Boyd allowed three runs after allowing just four earned runs in 28 innings in his five previous starts against St. Louis.

Up next

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (8-5, 4.23 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.57) Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.