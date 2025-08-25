Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant basketball card sells for a record $12.9 million at auction

DALLAS (AP) — A basketball card autographed by Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has sold for nearly…

DALLAS (AP) — A basketball card autographed by Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has sold for nearly $13 million at auction, a record for any sports card.

Heritage Auctions said there were 82 bids for the 2007-08 Upper Deck Logoman collection card before it sold Sunday for $12,932,000. That surpassed the $12.6 million paid for a 1952 Topps rookie card of baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle at a Heritage auction in 2022.

It was purchased by a group that included famed “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, according to the memorabilia company.

The only card of its type, the Jordan-Bryant card features certified autographs of both players along with NBA patches from their game-worn uniforms.

The previous record for a basketball card was the private sale of a Stephen Curry 2009 Panini card for $5.9 million. The top mark at auction was a little more than $3.1 million for Luka Doncic’s 2018 Panini rookie card.

