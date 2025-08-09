Michael Collodi earns second clean sheet in third career start as Dallas beats Timbers 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa and defender Lalas Abubakar scored goals, and Michael Collodi earned his second clean sheet…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa and defender Lalas Abubakar scored goals, and Michael Collodi earned his second clean sheet in his third career start as FC Dallas beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Saturday night.

Musa scored his 12th goal, unassisted in the 8th minute to give Dallas (7-11-7) an early lead.

Abubakar used an assist from Sebastian Lletget to score in the 62nd minute for a two-goal advantage. It was the first goal this season for Abubakar and the second assist for Lletget, who subbed in for Patrickson Delgado two minutes earlier.

Collodi saved three shots in goal for Dallas.

Maxime Crépeau did not have a save for the Timbers (10-8-7).

Dallas improves to 3-8-2 at home this season in the first meeting between the clubs.

Dallas is 11-1-5 all time at home against the Timbers in a series it leads 12-9-10.

Portland, which began the day in fifth place in the Western Conference, has won just twice in its last eight matches in league play.

The Timbers will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Dallas travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

