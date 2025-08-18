Meyer Shank Racing extends Marcus Armstrong’s contract after a strong season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Meyer Shank Racing on Monday announced a contract extension for driver Marcus Armstrong that will see the…

Armstrong moved from Chip Ganassi Racing to MSR this season when the two teams formed a technical alliance. In his first year in the No. 66, Armstrong has logged 10 top-10 finishes and podiumed at Iowa Speedway. It was just the second podium of his IndyCar career.

With two races remaining, Armstrong is seeking to finish inside the the top-10 of the championship standings for the first time in his career. He’s currently ninth.

“I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026,” said Armstrong. “The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field and we have certainly improved with time together which has been great. We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”

Armstrong has been a decent qualifier this year and matched his career-best starting position of third at Toronto. He earned a second-row start with a fourth-place qualifying effort to open the season in St. Petersburg.

“We’re thrilled to have Marcus back for 2026,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “He’s really grown a lot this season and we’re seeing that in his results as the season has gone on. His performance this year has shown that he has all the tools to fight at the front. We’re excited to continue building on this progress together.”

