Metz goalkeeper Fischer ready for Ligue 1, three years after being a substitute teacher

Goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer has come a long way from playing part-time soccer in Denmark and waiting around for his next…

Goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer has come a long way from playing part-time soccer in Denmark and waiting around for his next posting as a substitute teacher.

Now the 23-year-old Dane is preparing for his first season in the French league with newly promoted Metz, which signed him from Norwegian club Fredrikstad on a four-year contract.

He could face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain later this season, which a while back would have seemed unfathomable.

“Two years ago I was a part-time footballer and three years ago I was a substitute teacher in Denmark,” Fischer said at his official unveiling. “So I try not to think too far ahead.”

Fischer, who is 1.98 meters (6 feet 6 inches) tall, impressed enough last season with Fredrikstad to persuade Metz to pay a reported fee of 3 million euros ($3.5 million) for him.

Despite his imposing size — slightly bigger than PSG goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma and slightly smaller than Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois — he describes himself as “quick on the line” and “capable of playing out from the back.”

Fischer’s first impressions of France since arriving?

“A lot of baguettes. It’s good, I like it,” he said. “It’s really good food down here (compared) to what I’m used to.” ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.