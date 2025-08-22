Mets visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (67-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-69, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday,…

New York Mets (67-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-69, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Braves: Joey Wentz (4-3, 4.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Braves -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Atlanta has a 32-31 record in home games and a 58-69 record overall. The Braves have hit 143 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

New York has a 67-60 record overall and a 26-36 record in road games. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.82.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 60 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 19 for 43 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .247 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 19 for 42 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 4-6, .305 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.