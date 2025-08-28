Mets take on the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (62-71, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-61, second in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (62-71, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Adam Mazur (0-0); Mets: Clay Holmes (11-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -261, Marlins +211; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins looking to continue a five-game home winning streak.

New York has a 72-61 record overall and a 44-24 record at home. The Mets have gone 34-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 62-71 record overall and a 31-34 record in road games. The Marlins have a 51-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mets are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 15 for 38 with four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 59 RBIs while hitting .237 for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 14 for 39 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .322 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

