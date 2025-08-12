Mets take on the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (51-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (63-55, second in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (51-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (63-55, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (5-9, 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -141, Braves +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

New York is 38-21 in home games and 63-55 overall. The Mets have a 44-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 21-37 on the road and 51-67 overall. The Braves have gone 14-28 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 28 home runs while slugging .493. Pete Alonso is 11 for 38 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 28 doubles and 19 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13 for 40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 1-9, .208 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.