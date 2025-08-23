Mets place right-hander Frankie Montas on IL with right elbow injury and recall Huascar Brazobán

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed right-hander Frankie Montas on the 15-day injured list on Saturday. The Mets…

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed right-hander Frankie Montas on the 15-day injured list on Saturday.

The Mets said Montas had a right elbow UCL injury. The move was made retroactive to Friday.

Montas is 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA in nine games, including seven starts.

Right-hander Huascar Brazobán was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Brazobán is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 44 games, including three starts, with the Mets this season. His three starts came as an opener.

