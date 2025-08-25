Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (76-54, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-61, second in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (76-54, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -126, Mets +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 69-61 record overall and a 41-24 record in home games. The Mets have gone 52-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 76-54 overall and 34-32 in road games. The Phillies are 49-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mets are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 21 for 44 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 109 RBIs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13 for 41 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .298 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .309 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.