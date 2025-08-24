Mets look to sweep series against the Braves

New York Mets (69-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-71, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

New York Mets (69-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-71, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (8-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -133, Braves +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 32-33 record at home and a 58-71 record overall. The Braves are sixth in the NL with 144 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 28-36 record in road games and a 69-60 record overall. The Mets are eighth in MLB play with 174 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with a .268 batting average, and has 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 76 walks and 72 RBIs. Michael Harris II is 15 for 43 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 32 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 22 for 43 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .273 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 5-5, .313 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (calf), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

