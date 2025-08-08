Mets look to stop road skid, play the Brewers

New York Mets (63-52, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-44, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday,…

New York Mets (63-52, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 2.22 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -127, Mets +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Milwaukee is 70-44 overall and 36-20 at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .257, the highest team batting average in the NL.

New York has a 63-52 record overall and a 25-31 record on the road. The Mets rank 10th in MLB play with 140 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 13 doubles and 21 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 17 for 40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 26 home runs, 87 walks and 64 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 10 for 37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .323 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Mets: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.