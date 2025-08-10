Mets look to end road skid, face the Brewers

New York Mets (63-54, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-44, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday,…

New York Mets (63-54, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Mets -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to stop their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 72-44 record overall and a 38-20 record in home games. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .397.

New York has a 25-33 record in road games and a 63-54 record overall. The Mets rank fourth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .292 batting average, and has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBIs. Andrew Vaughn is 15 for 41 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 28 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 10 for 38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .306 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Mets: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

