Mets host the Phillies, look to extend home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (76-55, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (70-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Mets -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has a 70-61 record overall and a 42-24 record in home games. The Mets have hit 176 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 34-33 record in road games and a 76-55 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 32 home runs while slugging .495. Francisco Lindor is 18 for 46 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 45 home runs while slugging .570. Trea Turner is 21 for 47 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .314 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .300 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

