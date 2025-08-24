Mets enter big home series against Phillies a season-worst 7 games back in NL East race

ATLANTA (AP) — The scuffling New York Mets are running out of time to get back into the NL East…

ATLANTA (AP) — The scuffling New York Mets are running out of time to get back into the NL East race.

Their best chance probably begins Monday.

Mets pitchers issued five walks and hit a batter Sunday in a particularly frustrating 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves that stalled New York’s momentum after a pair of wins in the first two games of the series.

The second-place Mets are right back where they were when they arrived in Atlanta: a season-worst seven games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies. The teams open a three-game series Monday night at Citi Field.

“These are great games; these are big games,” said Mark Vientos, who hit a two-run homer Sunday to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the second inning. “I feel like every game is important, but against them it’s obviously 1 and 2 right now.”

New York extended its slim advantage over Cincinnati for the final National League wild card by winning two of three against the Braves. But by blowing their early lead Sunday, the Mets wasted an opportunity to gain ground over the weekend on Philadelphia, which took two of three games from the last-place Nationals.

New York manager Carlos Mendoza placed blame on extra opportunities given to Atlanta. Mets starter David Peterson issued four walks, including two in the sixth inning that set the stage for Sean Murphy’s tying, two-run single.

“When you give the free passes you give them extra outs and they made us pay for it,” Mendoza said.

“At the end of the day we didn’t get the job done. You’ve got to finish wins.”

The Braves took a 4-2 lead in the eighth, and again mistakes hurt the Mets. Gregory Soto gave up a catchable single to Ozzie Albies that ticked off the glove of second baseman Brett Baty. With two outs, Soto walked Murphy and hit Vidal Bruján with a two-strike pitch, setting up Jurickson Profar’s go-ahead, two-run single.

“Little things that we’re not doing right now continue to add up,” Mendoza said. “We got a couple of chances and we didn’t get the big hit, and they got the big hit.”

The Mets are 7-17 in their last 24 games but they still have seven remaining against the rival Phillies. The teams play a four-game series in Philadelphia from Sept. 8-11.

“We’re in a good spot,” Peterson said. “We had good games here the last two days. I think the guys are excited to go back home. We’ve got a good opponent coming in.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.