Mets come into matchup with the Giants on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (62-47, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (7-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -141, Giants +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants as losers of three games in a row.

New York has gone 37-16 at home and 62-47 overall. The Mets have a 45-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 54-55 record overall and a 26-29 record in road games. The Giants are 28-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a .259 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs. Mark Vientos is 11 for 36 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .267 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 50 RBIs. Willy Adames is 14 for 38 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .217 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 2-8, .254 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (head), Juan Soto: day-to-day (foot), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.