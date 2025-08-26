Mets calling up touted pitching prospect Jonah Tong to start Friday against Miami

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are calling up another top pitching prospect in the middle of a…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are calling up another top pitching prospect in the middle of a pennant race.

Jonah Tong will be promoted to start Friday night against the Miami Marlins after making only two starts at Triple-A Syracuse. The 22-year-old right-hander has dominated minor league hitters, striking out 377 in 247 2/3 career innings.

With the Mets in a stretch of 16 games without a day off, they want to insert a sixth starter next time through the rotation to give the regular members an extra day of rest.

Depending on Tong’s performance, he could stick with the major league club down the stretch.

The decision, announced Tuesday, comes soon after the Mets brought up touted pitcher Nolan McLean from Syracuse to make his debut Aug. 16 against Seattle.

With the team starved for length and dependability from any starter besides David Peterson, the 24-year-old McLean has delivered, going 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over two big league starts.

He’s set to make his third Wednesday night against Philadelphia, which held a six-game lead in the NL East over the Mets heading into the middle game of their series Tuesday night at Citi Field.

New York was 2 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.