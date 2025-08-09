Mets bring road skid into matchup with the Brewers

New York Mets (63-53, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-44, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

New York Mets (63-53, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -147, Mets +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a four-game road skid.

Milwaukee is 71-44 overall and 37-20 at home. The Brewers have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.61.

New York is 25-32 on the road and 63-53 overall. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is second on the Brewers with 34 extra base hits (13 doubles and 21 home runs). Andrew Vaughn is 15 for 40 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 27 home runs, 87 walks and 65 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 10 for 37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .314 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Mets: 1-9, .187 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

