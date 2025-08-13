Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (51-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (64-55, second in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (51-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (64-55, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 6.18 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (7-5, 2.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -201, Braves +166; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

New York is 64-55 overall and 39-21 in home games. The Mets have gone 30-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has a 51-68 record overall and a 21-38 record on the road. The Braves have a 43-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .251 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 14 for 40 with four doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 30 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .264 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 8 for 28 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.