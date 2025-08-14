Mets and Braves play with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (64-56, second in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (64-56, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (4-9, 6.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -192, Braves +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 64-56 record overall and a 39-22 record in home games. The Mets rank ninth in the majors with 154 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Atlanta has a 22-38 record in road games and a 52-68 record overall. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 29 home runs while hitting .251 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 16 for 41 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 30 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .262 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 9 for 30 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .257 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.