McBride scores 29 points, Shepard has triple-double as Lynx beat Fever 95-90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard got the second triple-double in franchise history, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Friday night.

The Lynx (29-7) snapped a two-game losing streak and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Shepard finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on 10-for-11 shooting while playing all 40 minutes. She joined Moriah Jefferson as the only Lynx players to record triple-doubles in franchise history.

She completed her triple in just 21:57 of action, the fastest in WNBA history. Previously, the record was set by Seattle’s Skylar Diggins on July 28, at 22:51 of play.

McBride added five assists, and was 10 for 19 from the field. Natisha Hiedeman had 17 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to lead Indiana (19-17), and Lexie Hull had a career-high 23.

Shepard had a double-double at the half with 11 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Minnesota took the lead for good off Shepard’s driving layup early in the third quarter, and outscored the Fever 32-17 in the period.

With four minutes remaining in the game, Indiana went on a 10-4 run, but their comeback came up just short.

Shey Peddy started off her Fever career with three straight 3-pointers after joining the team on a seven-day hardship contract on Wednesday. She finished with 10 points in 16 minutes.

Caitlin Clark missed her 14th straight game with a right groin injury.

The teams last met in the Commissioner’s Cup championship on July 1, a 74-59 Indiana victory.

Up next

Lynx host the Fever in the second game of a home-and-home on Sunday.

