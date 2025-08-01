Turner returns to Revolution on loan from Lyon after transfer to French team from Nottingham Forest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner is returning to his Major League Soccer roots as he looks to get back…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner is returning to his Major League Soccer roots as he looks to get back into position to compete for the starting job as U.S. national team’s goalkeeper.

Turner transferred from England’s Nottingham Forest to France’s Lyon on Friday, then was loaned to the New England Revolution through June 30, 2026, in a deal that gives the Revolution an option to acquire his rights. Turner will be a designated player on the Revolution’s roster for the remainder of the 2025 season. He’ll be eligible for targeted allocation money in 2026.

Turner left the Revolution for Arsenal ahead of the 2022-23 season but played in just five Europa League and two FA Cup matches and transferred to Forest in August 2023. He lost the No. 1 spot there after allowing soft goals against Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal and was loaned for 2024-25 to Crystal Palace, where he played in just one League Cup game and three FA Cup matches — none after March 1.

Turner was displaced by New York City’s Matt Freese as the U.S. goalkeeper for this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 31-year-old Turner became the No. 1 U.S. goalkeeper ahead of the 2022 World Cup and had started 14 consecutive competitive matches for the U.S. and 23 of 24 before the Gold Cup.

Turner will now look to get back to that level in New England, where he made his pro debut in 2016.

He last played for New England in 2022, posting a 53.3% save percentage over five starts.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.