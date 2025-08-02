Marseille signs Brazilian winger Paixão from Feyenoord to boost attacking options

Ligue 1 club Marseille has bolstered its attack by signing Brazilian winger Igor Paixão from Feyenoord in a deal that…

Ligue 1 club Marseille has bolstered its attack by signing Brazilian winger Igor Paixão from Feyenoord in a deal that could rise to 35 million euros ($40.6 million).

The 25-year-old Paixão scored 18 goals in 47 games last season and was voted the Dutch player of the season. Marseille beat competition from newly promoted Premier League team Leeds to sign him.

Marseille announced the deal late Friday without giving further details, but French media reports valued the deal at 30 million euros with an additional 5 million in performance-related bonuses.

Marseille paid a club-record 32 million euros to Portuguese club Braga to sign forward Vitinha in early 2023. Vitinha failed to settle and scored only six goals in 43 games before being sold to Genoa.

Paixão showed his full repertoire of skills during a Champions League game against AC Milan in February, scoring in a 1-0 win and giving the Milan defense a torrid time all game with his quickness.

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last season behind Paris Saint-Germain and qualified directly for the Champions League.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has made several moves in the transfer market this summer, including bringing back veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League.

The 36-year-old Aubameyang scored 21 goals for Al-Qadsiah last season, after having spent the 2023-24 campaign at Marseille — where he netted 30 goals overall and became a fan favorite in the southern port city.

Attacking midfielder Angel Gomes joined from Lille and gritty central defender Facundo Medina arrived from Lens.

The arrivals of Aubameyang and Paixão bring extra firepower to an attack that already features Mason Greenwood — who scored 21 league goals last season and Amine Gouiri.

Marseille opens the new Ligue 1 season when it travels all the way up the country to face Brittany-based Rennes on Aug. 15. ___

