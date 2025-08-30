Marlins take on the Mets after Lopez’s 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (63-72, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-62, second in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (63-72, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-62, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (8-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -187, Marlins +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets after Otto Lopez had four hits on Friday in a 19-9 loss to the Mets.

New York has gone 45-25 at home and 73-62 overall. The Mets have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

Miami is 63-72 overall and 32-35 in road games. Marlins hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 33 home runs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 14 for 39 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Lopez has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 13 for 43 with two doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .320 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.