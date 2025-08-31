Marlins play the Mets leading series 2-1

Miami Marlins (64-72, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-63, second in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (64-72, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-63, second in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 5.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -181, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York is 73-63 overall and 45-26 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami is 33-35 on the road and 64-72 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .251, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .271 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 54 walks and 110 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 17 for 45 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .326 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Tyler Zuber: 15-Day IL (lat), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

