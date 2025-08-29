Marlins play the Mets leading series 1-0

Miami Marlins (63-71, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-62, second in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (63-71, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-62, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (6-3, 3.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mets: Jonah Tong (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -172, Marlins +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has a 72-62 record overall and a 44-25 record in home games. The Mets have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .423.

Miami has a 32-34 record in road games and a 63-71 record overall. The Marlins are 42-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 17 for 45 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has 20 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs for the Marlins. Eric Wagaman is 6 for 28 with three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .304 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

