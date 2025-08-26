Marlins play the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (59-72, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-69, third in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (59-72, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-69, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.73 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 6.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Marlins +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Miami is 62-69 overall and 31-35 in home games. The Marlins have a 49-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 59-72 record overall and a 26-39 record on the road. The Braves have a 50-27 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Braves are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .229 for the Braves. Jurickson Profar is 13 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (calf), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

