Marlins and Braves meet, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (60-72, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-70, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Joey Wentz (4-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Gusto (7-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Marlins +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 31-36 at home and 62-70 overall. The Marlins have gone 49-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 27-39 record on the road and a 60-72 record overall. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 20 doubles, five triples and two home runs for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 12 for 40 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 54 RBIs while hitting .231 for the Braves. Jurickson Profar is 13 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (calf), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.