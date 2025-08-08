Mariners host the Rays, try to extend home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (57-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-53, second in the AL West) Seattle; Friday,…

Tampa Bay Rays (57-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-53, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (9-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -131, Rays +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Tampa Bay Rays looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Seattle is 34-25 at home and 63-53 overall. The Mariners have a 24-15 record in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay is 57-59 overall and 25-29 on the road. Rays hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 20 doubles and 37 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10 for 42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 30 home runs while slugging .509. Jonathan Aranda is 10 for 32 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .216 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rays: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (achilles), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (back), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Rays: Jonny Deluca: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.