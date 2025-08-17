Marcus Ingvartsen, Anders Dreyer both score late to rally San Diego to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Ingvartsen scored late in the second half and then notched an assist on Anders…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Ingvartsen scored late in the second half and then notched an assist on Anders Dreyer’s winner three minutes later to rally Western Conference-leading expansion side San Diego FC to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

Ingvartsen, who subbed in for Aníbal Godoy in the 64th minute, took a pass from Franco Negri in the 81st and scored for the second time in his seventh career appearance for San Diego (16-7-4). Negri entered late in the first half before earning his first assist in his 12th appearance. Negri had his only other assist in 11 appearances with Inter Miami last season.

Ingvartsen and defender Christopher McVey set up Dreyer’s 12th goal for the win. It was the first assist for Ingvartsen and the first in 102 career appearances for McVey.

Neither team scored until Josef Martínez gave San Jose (8-11-8) the lead in the 77th minute when he scored unassisted for his 12th goal of the season and the 128th of his career. He needs five more to tie Jaime Moreno for fifth place all time.

CJ dos Santos had four saves for San Diego in the first meeting between the clubs.

Daniel De Sousa Britto’s only save for the Earthquakes came in a scoreless first half.

San Diego is now 4-0 against California clubs after already beating the defending champion Los Angeles Galaxy twice and Los Angeles FC once.

San Diego has won six straight matches on the road — extending its league record for an expansion team.

San Diego will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Earthquakes travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

