Man United unveils state-of-the-art training base it hopes will return it to soccer’s elite

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United opened its new “world class” training complex Friday that it hopes will help return the fallen giant to the top of European soccer.

A 50 million pound ($67 million) revamp of the club’s Carrington training base has been completed in time for the start of the new Premier League season as the storied club aims to bounce back from its worst campaign in the modern era.

“The big thing that I like the most is now there’s going to be no excuses,” defender Diogo Dalot said.

United has gone 12 years since last winning the Premier League title in 2013 and last season recorded its lowest finish when placing 15th.

It also suffered a club record 18 losses in the Premier League and amassed its lowest points total, 42, as it failed to qualify for any European competition.

“It’s what we’re going to do on the pitch that obviously will determine what we do and where we put the club back on top,” Dalot said.

But he added that the new training center meant players had “everything that you need to be on your best shape mentally and physically.”

State-of-the-art performance and rehabilitation equipment has been installed, including altitude training facilities. Sleeping pods, oxygen chambers and cryotherapy treatment facilities are to be added imminently.

The project was funded by minority owner Jim Ratcliffe as part of the British billionaire’s $1.3 billion investment in the storied club last year.

“I hope it helps take Manchester United where Manchester United needs to go,” he said.

Ratcliffe, who has also outlined plans to rebuild the club’s iconic Old Trafford stadium, said he had quickly made a decision to “invest significantly in the creation of a world class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United.”

“The club has to compete at the highest level. That’s appropriate to the brand and the size and the history of the club,” he said. “So whilst a world class training facility won’t take us to that place alone, it is one of the key ingredients in the modern world.”

As well as performance equipment, the redesign of the campus, led by architect Foster + Partners, includes facilities like a barber shop, a Formula 1 simulator and pool table, with a padel court due to be installed at the request of players.

