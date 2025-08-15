Man United signs Rolfo after her 4-year stint at Barcelona

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfö joined Manchester United on Friday to end her four-year stint at Barcelona.…

The 31-year-old Rolfö signed a contract until June 2027.

Rolfö, mostly used as a left-winger, made her 100th appearance for Sweden at the European Championship last month. She has 33 international goals.

She previously played her club soccer for Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich and won two Champions League titles with Barcelona, scoring the clinching goal in one of the finals.

United finished third in the Women’s Super League last season and will play in the Champions League.

“The WSL is probably the strongest league in the world right now,” Rolfö said, “so that was a big part of the appeal of coming here, as well as the chance to help the team establish itself in the Champions League.”

