Maddy Siegrist’s return to Wings from knee injury delayed at least 1 more game

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist’s return from a knee injury will have to wait at least one more game.

The Wings ruled Siegrist out of a game Friday night against the Indiana Fever a day after saying her 17-game absence because of a right knee fracture was set to end.

The Wings are playing the Fever at the home of the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the second time the Wings will play at American Airlines Center.

Dallas faced the Fever at the AAC in late June, losing 94-86 when Caitlin Clark was sidelined by a groin injury. Clark returned after that, but this meeting with the Wings will be Clark’s sixth consecutive game missed after the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year aggravated a groin injury.

Siegrist, the NCAA Division I scoring leader ahead of Clark when she played for Villanova in 2022-23, was limited to 11 games in an injury-plagued rookie season two years ago.

Siegrist has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games and had her only double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 boards the game before she was injured, an 81-65 loss to Minnesota on June 8.

