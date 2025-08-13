Maddy Siegrist scores 22 and Dallas holds on for a win after the Fever close on a 19-3 run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Maddy Siegrist tied a career high with 22 points in her first start since June 6, Li…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Maddy Siegrist tied a career high with 22 points in her first start since June 6, Li Yueru added 20 points off the bench, and the Dallas Wings held off the Indiana Fever 81-80 on Tuesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Paige Bueckers’ wraparound pass to Myisha Hines-Allen for a 3-pointer gave the Wings a 78-61 lead with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter. But Dallas made only one more field goal the rest of the way — a three-point play by Yueru with 2:31 left.

Indiana — again playing without Caitlin Clark (groin) who missed her 20th game this season — scored 13 straight points to begin a game-closing 19-3 run that Kelsey Mitchell capped with 33.4 seconds left on a tough shot in the lane. Bueckers missed a jumper from the free-throw line with 14 seconds left and the Fever grabbed the defensive rebound.

Mitchell was surrounded at the other end leading to a timeout with 1.7 seconds left. Mitchell got the ball again, but her 3-pointer from the corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired.

LIBERTY 105, SPARKS 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 24 points, Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and New York scored a season high in points in a victory over Los Angeles.

Sandy Brondello won her 100th game as coach of the Liberty, tying Richie Adubato for the most in franchise history.

Natasha Cloud made back-to-back layups to give New York a 96-85 lead — tied for the largest advantage of the game. Sabrina Ionescu added a layup with 1:22 remaining and, after a missed 3-pointer by Los Angeles, Cloud made another basket in the lane for a 102-91 lead.

Leonie Fiebich added 20 points, Ionescu had 14 points and six assists, and Cloud scored 11 for New York (21-11), which was coming off an 83-71 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Breanna Stewart (knee), Isabelle Harrison (concussion) and Nyara Sabally (knee) did not play.

Kelsey Plum scored 26 points for Los Angeles (15-17), which played its fifth game in eight days. Dearica Hamby had 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Azura Stevens scored 17 and Rickea Jackson had 16. Cameron Brink did not play in the second half.

